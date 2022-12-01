CEO of South Korean management company Hook Entertainment has reportedly issued an apology statement for legal issues involving Lee Seung Gi’s unpaid music profits, promising to take full responsibility of the matter.

It was earlier revealed that Lee Seung Gi had not received any of his revenue from his music and that five years' worth of statements from 2004 to 2009 were missing. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, recently, Lee Seung Gi’s agency Hook Entertainment’s office building was also seized and searched by the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency due to suspicion of embezzlement by some executives.

While the agency’s CEO Kwon Jin Young briefly responded that she is in the process of fact checking, on November 24, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative confirmed that the musician had been receiving insults and threats when he requested settlement details regarding the profits made from music. On November 30, the CEO sent emails to media outlets stating that she will take full responsibility for the controversy using her own property and assets.

“I believe that any quarrel or misunderstanding should be followed by responsibility at the beginning and end,” she wrote in her letter. “I do not want to cause any harm to Hook Entertainment, the company I have established with all my 25 years, as well as to the agency’s artists. Once again, I bow my head and express my apologies. In addition, I will take full responsibility for the dispute with Lee Seung Gi, and I will not shirk my responsibility and dispose of my personal property to carry out my responsibility.”

“I am sorry to all the staff at Hook Entertainment, who must have been living in hell every day due to the sudden incident, and to everyone who learned about this unwanted news,” she concluded in her statement.

