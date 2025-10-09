The 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De turned out to be a solid box office success, winning audiences over with its unconventional storyline, sharp humour, heartfelt performances, and catchy music. Naturally, when news broke that a sequel was in development, excitement levels soared. Now, the much-awaited follow-up is nearly complete, and with its release a month away, anticipation is at an all-time high. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 will be launched in a grand fashion by the makers a month before its release.

EXCLUSIVE: De De Pyaar De 2 trailer to be launched on October 14 with GRAND two-city events in Mumbai and Delhi

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 will be unveiled on October 14 and will be graced by the film’s lead actors, namely Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh, director Anshul Sharma, producer Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar etc.”

The source further said, “Usually, the trailer is launched in just one venue in one city. But for De De Pyaar De 2, the team has made an exception. It’ll be a two-city launch. The team will first release the trailer in Delhi on October 14. The same day, they’ll fly down to Maximum City and grace the Mumbai leg of the trailer launch. The makers are excited about their product and hence, they have decided to go for a novel two-city launch initiative. They are confident that it’ll further help them in grabbing eyeballs.”

De De Pyaar De told the story of a 50-year-old divorcee who gets into a relationship with a 26-year-old girl. The first part was directed by Akiv Ali and focused on the chaos that ensues when the man tries to win the approval of his family for his newfound love. De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and it marks the entry of R Madhavan as Rakul’s father. As per reports, it is the story of a hilarious one-upmanship that will ensue between Ajay and Madhavan, over Rakul’s character dating a man older than her father. It releases in cinemas worldwide on November 14.

