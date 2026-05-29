Production banner Hombale Films has officially announced its upcoming project, Yeto Ka Naay, a hip-hop musical drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai. Along with the Marathi title, the makers have also revealed the Hindi version of the film, titled YKN-Pehla Vaar.

Hombale Films announces their FIRST Marathi-Hindi film Yeto Ka Naay

Known for backing large-scale films across different Indian film industries, Hombale Films stated that the new project will focus on youth culture, music, relationships, and self-discovery through a story rooted in the city’s evolving hip-hop scene.

The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye. The screenplay and writing credits are shared by Sarang Sanjeev Sathaye, Sujay Jadhav, Srushti Tawade, and Shreyas Sagvekar. Cinematography has been handled by Harshvir Oberai, while the music has been composed by AV Prafullachandra.

According to the makers, the story is entirely set in Mumbai and aims to explore themes of friendship, love, identity, and ambition through the lens of underground and contemporary music culture. The production house also shared that the film blends elements of Marathi hip-hop with an emotional coming-of-age narrative.

The shoot for Yeto Ka Naay is currently underway in Mumbai. The makers are planning a theatrical release later this year, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

The announcement of Yeto Ka Naay marks a different creative direction for the studio as it enters the musical drama space with a story centered on urban youth experiences and local music culture. Chaluve Gowda, Co-Founder & Partner, Hombale Films, said, "At Hombale Films, we are constantly looking to tell stories that connect with all generations and reflect the evolving cultural landscape of India. Yeto Ka Naay is a fresh and contemporary narrative that speaks directly to Gen Z through the language of music, friendship, ambition, and self-expression. The world of hip-hop provides a powerful backdrop for a story that is both entertaining and emotionally resonant, and we are excited to bring this unique musical experience to audiences."

Also Read: Ram Charan starrer Peddi gets major boost as Hombale Films enters overseas distribution business

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