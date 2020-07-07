With the lockdown gradually lifting and people across the country stepping out into the new normal, Zee TV has resumed shoots of its shows and is all set to reconnect its audiences with the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. In this period of 'New Normal', there is a surprise waiting for the viewers as popular singers Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali are all set to join Alka Yagnik as mentors for the 8th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. They are stepping in for legendary musicians Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu, who were a part of the show before the lockdown. But due to prior commitments, they have chosen to opt out of the show and hence, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya have made a comeback on the top-rated singing reality franchise.

Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya have been a part of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa legacy for several years now. In fact, both the singing sensations were a part of the longest running 8 month season of Li'l Champs, the No 1 talent-based reality season of the year 2017. Two years later, they will be seen together on Zee TV once again, but this time alongside Alka Yagnik. With several talented contestants as a part of this season, we are sure Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 will be one to watch out for!

Speaking on associating with Li'l Champs again, Javed Ali said, "It feels great to be a part of the show once again, it's like going back to your family after a while. I joined the franchise as a judge for the first time in 2011. I have even hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2012 and then judged the longest running and historical season in 2017 as well. So, I've had some special memories with the musical franchise. To be honest, I definitely can't fill the shoes of the legends who were judging this season prior to the lockdown, but I will judge the show in my own style. I am a very emotional towards kids, so while taking care of their feelings, we will take the show ahead. In fact, Alka, Himesh and I already have a great rapport and connection, so we will surely have a great time. I know that the shoot system won't be normal and it will be a whole new level of experience, but I feel everyone is very mature to make sure the safety of the kids and each member is in place. In fact, this time around appreciation of the performances by the kids will be more with virtual hugs, since we won't be able to touch them.”

Mentor Himesh Reshammiya also added, “I have been associated with Zee TV for over two decades now, most recently during the Silver Jubilee celebration of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Being a mentor on the show several times, returning to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is like a homecoming for me after the immensely succesful season of Li'l Champs in 2017 that had a record run of 8 months and was the top-rated singing reality show of the year. I am looking forward to a fresh start with the current season of the show post this lockdown and I hope we receive a tremendous response. We have an array of exceptionally talented young singers from across the country who have proven themselves to be great performers with their incredible passion and skill for music, so am sure this season will see some fantastic acts”.

Talking about the new normal of show production on the sets, he further added, "Considering the current scenario, the safety of all the kids is of utmost priority and a comprehensive set of guidelines is being followed by the entire crew to ensure their welfare. As a mentor, I would like to nurture their aspirations and dreams and hope to lay the groundwork for these kids that would help enhance their talent.”

