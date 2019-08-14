Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.08.2019 | 10:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Batla House Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Here’s why Nithya Menen chose the multi-starrer Mission Mangal for Hindi debut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Nithya Menen is a popular face in the Southern film industry. The actress is all set to make her Hindi debut with the multi-starrer Mission Mangal. She will be playing one of the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sonakshi Sinha.

Here’s why Nithya Menen chose the multi-starrer Mission Mangal for Hindi debut

Nithya said that she chose this film as her debut because she did not want her first Hindi film to be a rom-com, as is the norm. The actress who has featured in several South Indian languages said that she has always chosen unconventional films from the beginning. Menen feels her movie choices are unconventional because she never really wanted to become an actor. She does a film only if she loves the story.

So when the actress decided to enter the Hindi film industry, she was not looking for a conventional rom-com. The OK Kanmani actress believes that the film should be bigger than an actor as that is the only way to make good films. Nithya Menen also said that the film becomes mediocre when the actor becomes bigger than the story and hence creates an imbalance.

Nithya Menen has worked in several movies in the Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu industry. Initially she wanted to become a journalist, but dropped the thought during her time at college. It was tough for her to convince her parents, as she came from a family where creative jobs were not much encouraged.

Also Read: Nithya Menen responds to allegations of being insensitive in the wake of Kerala floods

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Singer Mika Singh gets a ban after…

Absence of sex education turns boys and…

“I have always told Farhan that wait till…

Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar starrer…

Randeep Hooda to star in a thriller set in…

Actors Ram Kapoor and Sanjay Mishra join…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification