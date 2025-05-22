The banner, who is producing the film this time, has sought Rs. 25 crores in damages after actor’s abrupt exit from the franchise film.

In a significant development surrounding the much-awaited comedy sequel Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar’s production banner Cape of Good Films has issued a legal notice to veteran actor Paresh Rawal, seeking damages worth Rs 25 crore for allegedly walking out of the project after accepting a part payment of Rs. 11 lakh.

The dispute centres around Rawal’s sudden withdrawal from the film after reportedly confirming his participation both publicly and contractually. According to sources close to the production house, Rawal had acknowledged his involvement in Hera Pheri 3 in a social media post dated January 30, 2025. He is also said to have signed a term sheet on March 27, accepting a token amount of Rs. 11 lakh as part of his remuneration.

The production house claims that in good faith and based on Rawal’s commitment, they proceeded with the film’s initial shoot and teaser production. The teaser shoot reportedly began on April 3, with over three minutes of footage featuring the actor already filmed. Insiders also revealed that Rawal had been involved in multiple creative meetings alongside lead actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, further insisting that he never raised any objections at any point regarding the script or creative direction. Because of the same, the team has asseryted that the sudden exit citing ‘creative differences’ came as a surprise to the team.

In its notice, the production company has also alleged that Rawal’s exit not only disrupted the film’s schedule but also caused a significant financial setback. They have termed his departure “abrupt” and “unjustified,” claiming it has jeopardised the momentum of the high-profile production. The notice demands compliance within seven days, failing which the company has stated it will pursue both civil and criminal legal remedies.

This legal action follows reports that surfaced earlier this month, suggesting tensions between Rawal and the production team. While Rawal confirmed that he had exited the film and had communicated the same to the team, both Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan have refuted any claims of prior warning, expressing support for the legal move initiated by Cape of Good Films. Hera Pheri 3 is the third instalment in the iconic comedy franchise and is being closely watched by fans and the industry alike for any developments.

