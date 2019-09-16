Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.09.2019 | 8:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s play

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Model-actor Hazel Keech is well known for her role in the film Bodyguard starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor. However, the actress has not accepted any acting opportunities post that. She said that she has not been receiving good opportunities.

Hazel Keech to act in Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s play

But now, the actress is making a comeback to acting by playing the protagonist in Ira Khan’s debut directorial play, Euripides’ Medea. Talking to a daily, the actress said that her training has mostly been in acting schools which were very intertwined with theatre. The actor calls this her homecoming rather than a comeback.

Talking about Ira, Hazel said that she feels Ira has been through a lot at her age and that she understands the complexities of the characters and the dynamics between them far better than an average 21-year-old.

Hazel also said that Ira brings freshness and a different perspective to a complex play and knows what she wants.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan announces her first theatre play, unveils the poster

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Prabhas to launch first look of Sanjay Leela…

Subhash Kapoor to direct film featuring…

EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham approached for Mohit…

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to…

National Award-Winning Director accuses…

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals that Veere Di…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification