Last Updated 24.09.2022 | 5:12 PM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow to be guest judge on Shark Tank season 14; show to premiere on September 24

Bollywood News

Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also the CEO and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, is going to appear on the show as a guest judge on Shark Tank season 14 for the first time.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who is also the CEO and founder of lifestyle and wellness brand Goop, is going to appear on the show as a guest judge on Shark Tank season 14 for the first time. Paltrow, who is known for films like Emma (1996), Shakespeare In Love (1998) and The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), among others, founded Goop in 2008 and became CEO in 2016. The company has its own show on Netflix along with a book imprint and retail stores. Its product lines include skincare and fragrances. It also has its own health summit.

Along with Paltrow, Tony Xu, CEO of and co-founder of DoorDash, will also be a part of Shark Tank season 14 as a guest judge. They will be joined by long-standing Sharks - Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary in various episodes. Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American, founding partner of SKIMS, and co-founder of Safely; Peter Jones, Dragon on BBC show Dragon’s Den; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND and co-founder of SOMOS Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer, Kendra Scott, LLC, will also return this season as guest Sharks.

Twenty-two Emmy nominations, four consecutive Emmy wins, and nine consecutive Critic Choice Awards. Shark Tank season 14 will premiere on September 24 at 9 PM on Voot Select and Colors Infinity.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

