comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.09.2022 | 5:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Bipasha Basu to host her baby shower, set to be a tight-knit affair with friends & family

Bollywood News

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are set to host an intimate baby shower ceremony.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy on social media with a photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover! She had also taken to social media to share some adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump with her loving hubby beside her.

Bipasha Basu to host her baby shower, set to be a tight-knit affair with friends & family

Bipasha Basu to host her baby shower, set to be a tight-knit affair with friends & family

It's the time of her baby shower; the most important moment in a woman's life and Bipasha takes to celebrate it with her close friends and family. The baby shower is thrown by a very close friend of Bipasha for her intimate friends and family and it comes as a very endearing moment for the actress.

We recently got our hands on the adorable invite that was crafted for the private affair and it indeed brought us a smile. The beautiful invite read the venue details. The tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught our attention. The tagline read,  "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her.
The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches. Gents - Lavender and Blues."

The invite also mentioned taking necessary precautions for the guests as far as COVID-19 is concerned to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be. The baby shower is one to include around just twenty of Bipasha and Karan Grover's dearest ones and it apparently turns out to be a tight-knit affair.

ALSO READ: Inside Parents-to-be Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Bengali baby shower; watch the video

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Teaser of Varun Dhawan-starrer…

National Cinema Day effect: Celebrations to…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to skip the no…

Fawad Khan gets hospitalized while bulking…

Ranbir Kapoor helps over-enthusiastic fans…

Rahul Dev reveals he had no choice but to do…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification