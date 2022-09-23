Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy on social media with a photoshoot with Karan Singh Grover! She had also taken to social media to share some adorable pictures flaunting her baby bump with her loving hubby beside her.

Bipasha Basu to host her baby shower, set to be a tight-knit affair with friends & family

It's the time of her baby shower; the most important moment in a woman's life and Bipasha takes to celebrate it with her close friends and family. The baby shower is thrown by a very close friend of Bipasha for her intimate friends and family and it comes as a very endearing moment for the actress.

We recently got our hands on the adorable invite that was crafted for the private affair and it indeed brought us a smile. The beautiful invite read the venue details. The tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught our attention. The tagline read, "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her.

The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches. Gents - Lavender and Blues."

The invite also mentioned taking necessary precautions for the guests as far as COVID-19 is concerned to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be. The baby shower is one to include around just twenty of Bipasha and Karan Grover's dearest ones and it apparently turns out to be a tight-knit affair.

