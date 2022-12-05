Producer and filmmaker Guneet Monga is all set to marry her partner Sunny Kapoor later this month on December 12 while the celebrations would start from December 10. Before her special day arrives, she has shared a heartfelt and filmi note about her love story while paying tribute to the all-time classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Guneet Monga writes an EMOTIONAL letter ahead of her wedding, “I have found my Raj!”

Guneet started her note by admitting how fond she was of finding her ‘Raj’ (Shah Rukh Khan’s character from DDLJ) “Anyone I dated, I ran to my friends to tell them this is it, I found my partner for the rest of my life. Some even indulged me a couple of times but mostly rolled their eyes and wanted to say, ‘Guneet please just take your time.’ I never wanted to take my time, my magical forever started from Day 1. I was ready to commit from Day 1!”

Like a lot of single people, Guneet too got to hear the cliched line that she will find someone right at the right time. “This irritated me the most! Why on earth has my time not come? Ab toh chaalis saal hogaye, actually 39 but a round figure sounds better na.” She also had to bear the brunt of some or the other relative asking her about marriage. And when she would ask them to find someone, they would point out that it will be difficult because she is from the film industry.

Guneet also felt that the fault lied in her for not being able to find someone all these years. “Honestly, I have cursed my body, my intelligence, my way of talking, my education, my middle-class life and even my job designation to be able to find someone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga (@guneetmonga)

Even now that she has found Sunny Kapoor, she still finds it difficult to believe that he wants to marry her. “And while he is sure of me, this time I am in self-doubt. Really, you love me? Do you want to spend the rest of your life with me? Someone who is in the film industry, living in Bombay and half balding. With tears in his eyes, Sunny said, ‘you are perfect and I am so lucky that you are mine and the universe made you wait for us!’

While signing off on DDLJ mode, Guneet said, “As cliche as it sounds, when the time is right, the universe makes it happen. I’ve found my Raj! Bade bade deshon mein chhoti chhoti baatein, hoti rehti hain…”

Also Read: After Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Guneet Monga becomes the recipient of the French Honour

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.