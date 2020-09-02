Zee TV's popular show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, has captivated the telly audience with its intriguing storyline ever since it was launched. While several twists and turns in Guddan (played by Kanika Mann) and Akshat's (played by Nishant Singh Malkani) life have kept the viewers at the edge of their seats, a new twist will leave all of them stunned. Sehrish Ali, who has been a critical part of the show from the start and has captured the hearts of millions with the eccentric portrayal of her character as Laxmi Agarwal Jindal, will soon make an exit from the show. The makers recently bid a joyful yet emotional farewell to the actress as she bid adieu to the team and the show.

Associated with the character of Laxmi for so long, Sehrish finds it extremely difficult to bid adieu to this, particularly outstanding television drama. Post lockdown, as the track of the show, comes to an end for Laxmi, she bid a heartfelt and emotional goodbye to everyone. Making this moment a little extra special for her, the cast and crew arranged for a special cake cutting ceremony to wish Sehrish all the luck for her future endeavours.

Sharing her experience on working on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Sehrish shared, “Laxmi as a character has been extremely close to my heart and it literally become a part of me. It is quite overwhelming to let go of all the memories I have shared with everyone involved with the show. But as they say all good things must come to an end for a new beginning. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with this team. I indeed got a family when I entered the show, and they have only given me strength and encouragement throughout my journey with the show. I take with me all their love and blessings in my heart. I feel so overwhelmed upon receiving so many good wishes and so much of love. I now look forward to what the future beholds for me.”

