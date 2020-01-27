Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2020 | 6:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Panga Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar nominated film Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet to release on February 7 in India

ByMonica Yadav

Actor-turned-director Greta Gerwig is enjoying the award season as her film Little Women is receiving all the love and support from the audience and peers. The film is set to release in India on February 7, 2020, ahead of Academy Awards.

Greta Gerwig's Oscar nominated film Little Women starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet to release on February 7 In india

Nominated for 6 Academy Awards, Little Women draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, it is the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott. The film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To avoid clashing with himself at the box…

Ayushmann Khurrana calls wife Tahira Kashyap…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Bob Biswas: Shah Rukh Khan's production…

Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first…

Sunil Grover loves playing female…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification