Last Updated 29.09.2022 | 8:30 PM IST

Grammy-winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio passes away at 59

Bollywood News

Coolio was found dead at his friends house in Los Angeles.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Grammy-winning rapper Coolio, popularly known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', died on Wednesday at the age 59. As per several reports, he was found dead at his friend's house in Los Angeles.

Grammy-winning ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio passes away at 59

The rapper’s longtime manager Jarel Posey confirmed the death news of the rapper. "We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement to Variety. “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers."

Several industry folks took to social media to mourn the loss of the artist. Born as Artis Leon Ivey Jr., the rapper grew famous in the '90s with his 1995 track 'Gangsta's Paradise' in Dangerous Minds. His theme track for the TV Kenan & Kel was widely popular as well.  He was most recently seen at at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 18.

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says facing racism within fandom 'took a toll' on him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

New notification