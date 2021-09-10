Actor-Comedian Krushna Abhishek is always in the limelight for his exceptional comic timing and talented performance. Besides his talent, Krushna is also in the news for his troubled relationship with his maternal uncle and Bollywood superstar Govinda. Recently, in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show Govinda and his wife were the special guest of the week. In the same show, Krushna is an important star cast however he was missing from that episode.

Krushna is actually juggling between Mumbai and Raipur for the shoot of his film and his show. However, when he learnt that his uncle and aunt would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, he opted not to be a part of it. He told a tabloid that he didn't want to be a part of it and didn't try adjusting his date as he believe that both the parties don’t wish to share a stage.

Hearing Krushna's statement on media, aunt Sunita came forward and lashed out at him. She says that last year in November, Govinda decided to never discuss family issues in public and has kept the promise like a thorough gentleman.

Sunit also says that they want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where she feels the need to address the issue. Sunita also states that whenever she and Govinda appear on the show, Krushna says something about them in the media just for publicity. She also feels that it makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public and it really upsets and infuriates me.

