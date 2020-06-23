Bollywood Hungama

Golden Globes 2021 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid coronavirus pandemic, various events like Cannes and MET Gala, Tony Awards, Emmys, Oscars 2021 and festivals have been cancelled or postponed to avoid large gatherings. Now, Golden Globes 2021 have been delayed by nearly two months.

Golden Globes 2021 postponed amid coronavirus pandemic

On Monday, June 22, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark productions and broadcast partner NBC made their announcement that  78th annual Golden Globes would be pushed ahead and will now be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California instead of the first half of January.

The Golden Globes will once again be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

ALSO READ: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

