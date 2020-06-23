Amid coronavirus pandemic, various events like Cannes and MET Gala, Tony Awards, Emmys, Oscars 2021 and festivals have been cancelled or postponed to avoid large gatherings. Now, Golden Globes 2021 have been delayed by nearly two months.

On Monday, June 22, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Dick Clark productions and broadcast partner NBC made their announcement that 78th annual Golden Globes would be pushed ahead and will now be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California instead of the first half of January.

We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe® Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. pic.twitter.com/dtqQj3Mmtz — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) June 22, 2020

The Golden Globes will once again be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

