South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has been confirmed to make his film debut with Sad Tropics. Actors Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, and Kang Tae Joo would all be joining Kim Seon Ho in the upcoming movie.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Sad Tropics is described as an action film noir about a former boxer who goes on the run after becoming the target of mysterious forces. Kim Seon Ho was previously confirmed to be starring in the movie, which will mark his feature film debut.

The upcoming film will be helmed by director Park Hoon Jung, who is known for hit movies like New World and The Witch: Part 1.The Subversion, and is currently scheduled to begin filming in December.

Kim Seon Ho was recently caught up in an abortion controversy with his ex-girlfriend but it was later revealed that the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend were not true. On the work front, Kim Seon Ho was last seen in the 2021 Netflix/ tvN’s rom-com drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha opposite Shin Min Ah.

Also Read: Kim Seon Ho to continue filming for big-screen debut Sad Tropics as new chats made public surrounding his ex-girlfriend

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.