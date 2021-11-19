Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.11.2021 | 4:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bunty Aur Babli 2 Satyameva Jayate 2 Antim – The Final Truth 83 Maidaan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, And Kang Tae Joo join the cast of Kim Seon Ho starrer Sad Tropics

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho has been confirmed to make his film debut with Sad Tropics. Actors Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, and Kang Tae Joo would all be joining Kim Seon Ho in the upcoming movie.

Go Ara, Kim Kang Woo, And Kang Tae Joo join the cast of Kim Seon Ho starrer Sad Tropics

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, Sad Tropics is described as an action film noir about a former boxer who goes on the run after becoming the target of mysterious forces. Kim Seon Ho was previously confirmed to be starring in the movie, which will mark his feature film debut.

The upcoming film will be helmed by director Park Hoon Jung, who is known for hit movies like New World and The Witch: Part 1.The Subversion, and is currently scheduled to begin filming in December.

Kim Seon Ho was recently caught up in an abortion controversy with his ex-girlfriend but it was later revealed that the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend were not true. On the work front, Kim Seon Ho was last seen in the 2021 Netflix/ tvN’s rom-com drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha opposite Shin Min Ah.

Also Read: Kim Seon Ho to continue filming for big-screen debut Sad Tropics as new chats made public surrounding his ex-girlfriend

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal directed by…

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story starring…

Timo Tjahjanto to direct the Train to Busan…

Bohemian Rhapsody's Anthony McCarten files…

Jonah Hill to star as Jerry Garcia in the…

Trailer of Jersey to be launched on November…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification