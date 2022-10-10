Game Of Thrones' Lena Headey has married Marc Menchaca in Puglia, Italy.

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey has reportedly married Ozark actor Marc Menchaca in a lavish, intimate wedding ceremony in Puglia, Italy.

According to Wion News, several Game Of Thrones stars were in attendance at the wedding including Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Emila Clarke, Sophie Turner with husband Joe Jonas, and Conleth Hill.

The British actress, who is best known for playing Queen Cersei in the HBO fantasy drama, wore a sleeveless white gown with a veil. Meanwhile, Marc Menchaca wore a blue-three-piece suit with a pink tie and beige hat.

Headey’s former Thrones co-star Turner also gave fans an insight into Headey’s big day as she shared a group selfie alongside her husband and others including Michala Cutting, Brian Moore, and Charley McEwan.

This is Headey’s second marriage. She was previously married to musician Peter Paul Loughran from 2007-2013. The former couple share a 12-year-old son. She also has a seven-year-old daughter with director Dan Cadan.

