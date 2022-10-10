The chief of the Delhi Commission of Women has written to Union Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss.

India’s one of the most popular TV reality shows, Bigg Boss is barely two weeks old, and it is making headlines for various reasons. However, the participation of filmmaker Sajid Khan has been in question since day one. Now, Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal has also reacted to the same.

DCW chief has written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement.

In Hindi, Ms Maliwal wrote, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show,” on Twitter in Hindi.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. The same year, he also stepped down as director of Housefull 4 and was replaced by Farhad Samji.

