Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie joins cast of Netflix’s Addams Family for spooky series Wednesday

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After portraying ‘Brienne of Tarth’ in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, English actress Gwendoline Christie has now been cast in Netflix's upcoming series Wednesday which is about the school years of gloomy Addams Family daughter Wednesday Addams.

Continuing her journey into the supernatural, the spooky prequel series Wednesday and Game of Thrones, the actress seems to be getting real cozy with the genre.

Wednesday is a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the spooky mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago. Christie will play new character Larissa Weems, the principal of Wednesday's school, Nevermore Academy. Unfortunately for the young Addams, Larissa still has an ax to grind with her former classmate: Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams.

Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) stars as Wednesday, with Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones guest-starring as her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Rounding out the rest of the Addams family, Issac Ordonez has been cast as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu will play Thing, and George Burcea is Lurch.

While Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners and executive producers, all eight episodes of the series will be helmed by director Tim Burton. Though the release date of the show has not been announced yet.

On the work front, besides Wednesday, in her upcoming, Christie plays Lucifer in the Netflix fantasy TV show adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic ‘The Sandman’.

Also Read: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld team up to take on enemies in Christmas-themed teaser of Disney+ Hotstar and Marvel series Hawkeye

