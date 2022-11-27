Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in for a sweet surprise with the gesture from the football club

The official Twitter page of well-known Spanish football club FC Barcelona has congratulated Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of the baby girl Raha. They shared a picture of the two actors with their baby and wrote, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

Football club FC Barcelona congratulates Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on becoming parents

The tweet, which became viral in no time, came a day after the couple revealed the name of their new-born girl. The fans of both the actors can’t stop gushing over the gesture of the football club as they believe it is a big thing!

Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barça fan is born ????. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Lef3P4DPe2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2022

However, there was a funny twist in store after one fan dug out a seven-year-old tweet of Alia where she is proudly posing while wearing the jersey of Barcelona’s rival Arsenal. She had captioned the picture, “Thank you @atulkasbekar for this!!!! Guess this makes me a #Gooner officially. Or is it Goonerette? Come on Arsenal!!!”

Thank you @atulkasbekar for this!!!! Guess this makes me a #Gooner officially. Or is it Goonerette?Come on Arsenal!!! pic.twitter.com/pNu5FsQsId — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 13, 2015

Just a couple of months before giving birth to Raha, Ranbir and Alia’s Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva hit the theatres and became a runaway hit. The film infused hope in a year where a lot of films have flopped at the box office.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor don’t want baby girl’s pictures clicked; guests not allowed to see newborn; here’s why

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.