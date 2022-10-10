Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the first look at Michael Mann’s biopic drama Ferrari.

Adam Driver turns into 59-year-old racecar driver Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s upcoming biopic drama Ferrari.

"Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis," an official description of the story reads. "Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

As shared by Entertainment Weekly, Penélope Cruz stars as Enzo's wife, Laura Ferrari; Shailene Woodley plays Enzo's mistress, Lina Lardi; Patrick Dempsey, Jack O'Connell, and Gabriel Leone play race car drivers Piero Taruffi, Peter Collins, and Alfonso De Portago, respectively; and Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian.

Mann, who is onboard to direct the drama from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin, produces the film through his Moto Pictures alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Thomas Hayslip. Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi produce through their service company, ILBE, and are joined by executive producer Niels Juul.

