comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2022 | 3:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

First look of Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic; see photo

Bollywood News

Adam Driver plays Enzo Ferrari in the first look at Michael Mann’s biopic drama Ferrari.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Adam Driver turns into 59-year-old racecar driver Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s upcoming biopic drama Ferrari.

First look of Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's Ferrari biopic; see photo

First look of Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s Ferrari biopic; see photo

"Ex-race car driver Ferrari is in crisis," an official description of the story reads. "Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing 10 years earlier. Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race — 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia."

As shared by Entertainment Weekly, Penélope Cruz stars as Enzo's wife, Laura Ferrari; Shailene Woodley plays Enzo's mistress, Lina Lardi; Patrick Dempsey, Jack O'Connell, and Gabriel Leone play race car drivers Piero Taruffi, Peter Collins, and Alfonso De Portago, respectively; and Sarah Gadon plays Linda Christian.

Mann, who is onboard to direct the drama from a script he co-wrote with Troy Kennedy Martin, produces the film through his Moto Pictures alongside P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, John Friedberg, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, Gareth West and Thomas Hayslip. Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi produce through their service company, ILBE, and are joined by executive producer Niels Juul.

Also Read: Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker set to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s sci-fi epic Megalopolis

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan to play ‘sutradhaar’ of The…

Phone Bhoot Trailer: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant…

Kanye West’s social media accounts get…

BREAKING: Uunchai’s trailer launch to be…

Shekhar Kapur believes box office has become…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to surprise fans this…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification