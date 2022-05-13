Francis Coppola’s passion project has officially finalized its ensemble! Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight are all aboard Coppola’s self-funded film Megalopolis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight are confirmed to star in the project that is written and directed by the Godfather filmmaker. The logline for the film reads: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

Last summer, Francis Ford Coppola announced that he was so determined to finally make his long-gestating sci-fi epic Megalopolis and he’s ready to spend from his own pockets if he fails to find funding for his dream project that is said to be budgeted around $120 million. The Oscar-winning filmmaker talked to THR about self-funding the project at a 50th-anniversary event for The Godfather, saying, “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

On the work front, Adam Driver was last seen in Ridley Scott features, The Last Duel and House of Gucci and will next appear in Netflix drama White Noise.

Nathalie Emmanuel, who appeared in Game of Thrones and Fast & Furious, will next be seen in Screen Gems horror The Bride.

Forest Steven Whitaker, who is the recipient of various accolades, Arrival, Panic Room, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Black Panther. Meanwhile,

Lawrence Fishburne previously worked with Coppola on Apocalypse Now and appeared in films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Ant-Man and the Wasp, series like Hannibal and Black-ish.

Jon Voight also previously worked with Francis Ford Coppola in The Rainmaker, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

