FAU-G was not conceptualised by Sushant Singh Rajput, clarifies nCore co-founder Vishal Gondal

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of Indian game developing company, that announced an action game FAU-G moderated by actor Akshay Kumar, issues a statement addressing the rumours surrounding it. In a statement, Vishal clarifies,
“This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations/rumours on social media that FAU- G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless."

FAU:G was not conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, clarifies nCore co-founder Vishal Gondal

"nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Mr Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU- G game. Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998 which was sold 100% to Walt Disney in 2012 and he is also called the father of Indian gaming industry. nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore.
FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore.All copyright & intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore," the statement further read.


On the plagiarism row, he adds, “Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon."

FAU:G was not conceptualised by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, clarifies nCore co-founder Vishal Gondal

"To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them," it read.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar mentors FAU:G, an action game to be launched in October

