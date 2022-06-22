Janhvi Kapoor who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming films. Amidst that, the actress signed on an interesting venture which will bring her together with father Boney Kapoor for the first time. Producer Sandeep Singh Bedi recently announced that he will be getting the father-daughter duo for the first time onscreen. However, it is not for a film but for an advertisement.

Father-daughter duo, Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to come together for this project

Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor will be coming together for the first time but it is yet to be seen if they will reprise their real life roles onscreen. Although details of the ad weren’t revealed, Ricky Singh Bedi aka Sandeep Singh Bedi has confirmed the project by sharing a photo with the two of them. While Boney Kapoor generally maintained his role of a producer and behind the camera, he is supposed to be making his big acting debut with Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It seems that the producer will be doing yet another screen appearance and this time with his daughter.

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor, the actress has a number of projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in the OTT release Good Luck Jerry which is a remake of the Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. It will be followed by a series of films like Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao among others. While the actress will be seen in a special appearance in the Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya where Janhvi will reprise her role as Roohi, there are also rumours that she will be doing a dance number in the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, and Shanaya Kapoor party in glittery outfits to celebrate The Archies film’s Ooty schedule wrap

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.