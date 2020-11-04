Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 04.11.2020 | 11:50 AM IST

Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt mourns the loss of the actor 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away. Earlier in October, he suffered from herpes infection and had three consecutive seizures. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as he had developed pneumonia.

Faraaz Khan passes away, Pooja Bhatt mourns the loss of the actor 

The news of his passing was confirmed by Pooja Bhatt. She took to Twitter and wrote, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt had provided financial aid during his hospital stay.

Faraaz Khan had starred as the lead actor in the films including Mehndi and Fareb.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan helps out actor Faraaz Khan and clears his medical bills

