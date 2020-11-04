Actor Faraaz Khan has passed away. Earlier in October, he suffered from herpes infection and had three consecutive seizures. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru as he had developed pneumonia.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Pooja Bhatt. She took to Twitter and wrote, "With a heavy heart I break the news that #FaraazKhan has left us for what I believe, is a better place. Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."

Salman Khan and Pooja Bhatt had provided financial aid during his hospital stay.

Faraaz Khan had starred as the lead actor in the films including Mehndi and Fareb.

