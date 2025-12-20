BREAKING: PVR INOX launches the HIGHEST multiplex in Leh at 11,500 feet; Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire And Ash lead the opening lineup

The northernmost region of Kashmir and Leh-Ladakh have been equipped with natural beauty but one area where it suffered was a lack of cinemas. However, ever since Article 370 was revoked in the region in August 2019, gradual steps have been made in this regard. After Inox opened its property in Srinagar in 2024, now it's time for Leh-Ladakh to jump on the bandwagon.

It has come to light that PVR Inox group has opened a 2-screen multiplex in Solar Colony, Saboo, Leh, Ladakh, and it has been developed under the Company’s Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model.

Moreover, the cinema is equipped with 2K projection, Dolby 7.1 and Next-Gen 3D. The statement by PVR Inox further states that the “Company’s custom audio system delivers rich,

immersive sound on par with the finest cinemas worldwide.”

With this launch, PVR Inox PVR INOX now operates the largest multiplex network with 1,774 screens at 356 properties in 112 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

PVR Leh is now the highest multiplex in India, situated at a height of 11,500 feet. The building, where the multiplex stands, also has Leh's first modern food court consisting of restaurants and cafes like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, Vaango etc.

The opening films at PVR Leh are the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and the Hollywood 3D fantasy drama, Avatar: Fire And Ash.

The arrival of PVR Leh marks a watershed moment for Ladakh’s moviegoers and for distributors eyeing untapped markets. With cutting-edge tech, a curated F&B ecosystem and a location that doubles up as a tourist draw, the cinema is poised to become a weekend hotspot for locals, armed forces and travellers alike. If footfalls match the buzz around Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash, the region could soon see more screens and wider release strategies, finally bringing the big-screen experience to India’s rooftop.

