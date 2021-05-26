Bollywood Hungama

F9 star John Cena apologises to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Fast And Furious star John Cena and former wrestler has apologised to China and its residents for calling out Taiwan a country during a promotional video for F9.

F9 star John Cena apologises to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country

After the promotional video aired on Taiwanese broadcasting site, it prompted a backlash from Chinese fans. On Tuesday, John Cena apologised in video in Mandarin on social networking site Weibo and said, "I did many, many interviews for Fast & Furious 9, and I made a mistake during one interview," Cena said in the video. "I must say, which is very very important, that I love and respect China and Chinese people. I'm very, very sorry for my mistake. I apologise."

The video of John Cena has been played more than 2.4 million times on Weibo.

Fast And Furious 9 has grossed $148 million, in China, according to the nationalist Global Times newspaper.

On the professional front, John Cena is hearing for his next movie Suicide Squad 2.

