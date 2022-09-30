comscore

EXID’s Hani to star in coming of age series Fantasy Spot

Bollywood News

EXID’s Hani confirmed to star in Coupang Play’s new drama Fantasy Spot about women in their twenties.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean singer actress Hani, member of female pop group EXID, is confirmed to star in new Coupang Play series titled Fantasy Spot. The drama is currently slated to premiere sometime later this year. According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Fantasy Spot will tell the story of women in their twenties who want to “live properly” and “feel properly.”

EXID’s Hani to star in coming of age series Fantasy Spot

On September 30, Hani’s agency Sublime Artist Agency officially announced, “Actress Ahn Heeyeon [Hani’s given name] has been cast in Coupang Play’s series ‘Fantasy Spot.’”

The statement continued, “Following the wide variety of roles she’s played in her projects up until now, she is preparing to make yet another new and different transformation, so please give her lots of anticipation and love.”

Per the report, Hani will star as Son Hee Jae, a young, warm-hearted woman who wants to get to know and understand herself properly. When she unexpectedly winds up in charge of a podcast, she finds herself changing as she contemplates love once again. Fantasy Spot is currently slated to premiere before the end of 2022.

Also Read: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon becomes the first Korean actor to feature in TIME magazine’s TIME100 NEXT 2022 list

