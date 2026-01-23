Celebrities unite for a nationwide road safety movement as the campaign returns with a grand CNN-News18 telethon.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), under the leadership of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, has launched Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan (SSA) 2026, a nationwide public awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour across India. Lending their voice and presence to the initiative are some of the country’s most prominent personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, along with Kay Kay Menon, renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and lyricist-composer Swanand Kirkire.

The campaign marks its fourth consecutive year with a grand telethon on CNN-News18, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on January 25. Designed as a high-impact awareness initiative, the event will feature engaging conversations and performances, all focused on driving behavioural change and strengthening public commitment to road safety.

According to official MoRTH data, India recorded 4,87,707 road crashes in 2024, leading to 1,77,175 fatalities—an average of nearly 485 lives lost every day. Alarmingly, over two-thirds of these deaths involved individuals between the ages of 18 and 45, highlighting the urgent need for sustained national awareness. Risk factors such as over speeding, rash driving, dangerous overtaking, jaywalking, non-use of helmets and seatbelts, and delays in providing help during the critical golden hour continue to contribute significantly to road fatalities.

The theme for SSA 2026 is ‘Kartavya’ (Duty), reinforcing the idea that road safety is not just a regulatory issue but a shared civic responsibility. Reflecting this shift, the campaign’s tagline “Parvaah Se, Kartavya Tak” signals a move from concern to conscious action on Indian roads.

This year’s edition is anchored around four key pillars: Kartavya (Duty), Kayda (Discipline), Kavach (Shield), and Kranti (Change)—together aiming to build awareness, promote disciplined behaviour, leverage technology and AI, and enable long-term, community-driven transformation.

Speaking on the initiative, Santosh Menon, Chief Content Officer, Network18, said, “Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan represents a collective commitment to making our roads safer—bringing together government, institutions, industry, media, and citizens on a shared platform of responsibility. This year’s theme, Kartavya, reinforces that road safety is the duty of every citizen. Through collective ownership and sustained behavioural change, we can move from intent to real impact.”

Puneet Singhvi, Chief Strategy Officer, Network18 Group, added, “We applaud the Ministry’s continued leadership in driving this sustained initiative and are committed to amplifying its message, deepening public awareness, and encouraging responsible road behaviour that can significantly reduce preventable crashes and save lives.”

With strong celebrity support and nationwide reach, Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 aims to go beyond awareness and inspire meaningful action, urging citizens to embrace road safety as a shared responsibility.

The grand telethon will air on CNN-News18 on Sunday, January 25, from 11:00 am onwards.

