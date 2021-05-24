Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur was supposed to release on May 21 on Amazon Prime Video. However, a couple of weeks before the release, the makers decided to postpone the film as the country was going through a tough phase battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trailer of the film had received positive reactions and was one of the most awaited films. It was also the first time a film scheduled to release digitally was postponed owing to the pandemic. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mrunal Thakur reveals why the team decided to postpone it.

Mrunal said that none of the team members of the film were in a mindset to release the film as many had themselves lost their near and dear ones during this brutal second wave of the pandemic. “I think the most important thing is to be sensitive about the current situation. I understand I am an entertainer and my job is to entertain the audience but I don't think it was the right time to release the film. There are a lot of people who were sending me DMs and backlash saying that you want the movie to get more recognition. No doubt. We worked on it for 2 years and we do want this movie to be celebrated and probably the makers felt that it was not the right decision to release the movie because forget the audience, we ourselves were not in the right state of mind to release because everyone, and I, too, lost so many loved ones in my family and friend circle. So I was not totally in a mindset to even promote my film and that's why we felt it is a little unfair to the film because the film needs to be celebrated. None of us in the team were feeling emotionally or mentally right for it to come out,"she said.

“Somehow people think that we are only looking after the movie and the promotion and we guys are being selfish. But what people forget is that as much as they are affected by this pandemic, even we are affected. I would really appreciate it if they are a little considerate because we are not robots,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in two sports-based films soon - Toofaan and Jersey. Talking about how different both her roles will be, she said, “I was really scared because people always expect new and different things. Here I am doing two sports films. One of the biggest challenges for me was to be part of both the dramas and at the same time appear different. All I can vouch for to the audience is the fact that Jersey and Toofaan, if you ask my character they are totally different and I have promised to myself that I will never repeat anything onscreen. So, the audience needs to be rest assured that there is something different that they are going to see in me in Jersey and in Toofaan.”

