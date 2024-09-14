Tamannnaah Bhatia will be representing India at this prestigious fashion festival as sources promise that she will be making appearances in stunning ensembles.

Pan India star Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrated for her diverse roles in Indian cinema, but her impeccable fashion sense has also been making waves in the industry. The actress, who previously made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival, is set to make a glamorous splash at the Milan Fashion Week this year, which is set to kickstart on September 17 and conclude on September 23 in Italy.

Sources close to the actress stated that Tamannaah's attendance at one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world definitely helps her in solidifying her status as an international icon. “This is the first time that Tamannaah Bhatia is going to attend Milan Fashion Week, marking a significant moment as she brings her style and grace to one of the world's premier fashion events. She will be representing India on the prestigious platform, which she is super excited and honoured about,” the source added.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s attendance at Milan Fashion Week promises to add a touch of glamour to the event. Her fans can look forward to seeing her in stunning ensembles on the show which is renowned for showcasing cutting-edge designs.

On the work front, Tamannaah is basking in the success of Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat'. The actress, who delivered 2024's Tamil hit, the horror drama Aranmanai 4, is looking forward to the release of her supernatural fantasy drama Odela 2 soon, and the first look of the Telugu film is already out. Apart from that, the actress, who has also made a mark on OTT, is expected to start work on another intriguing project on the platform titled Daring Partners. Apart from that, we hear that the actress also has some more interesting projects in the pipeline but she will be making an official announcement soon.

