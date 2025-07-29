The actor-producer has taken the digital-first route post box office success as the film is all set to stream globally via pay-per-view model.

In a landmark move for Indian film distribution, Aamir Khan has announced the global digital release of his latest theatrical film Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube starting August 1, 2025. The film, which enjoyed a successful run at the box office, will now be available via YouTube’s movie-on-demand service, marking a strategic shift in how major Indian films reach audiences post-theatrical release.

Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par release for Rs. 100 Pay Per View on YouTube on August 1

We at Bollywood Hungama were the first ones to make this announcement. Now, confirming the development, Khan stated, "For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres... With YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world."

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma, features Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh and introduces ten actors with intellectual disabilities in key roles. Described as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007), the film touches on themes of love, laughter, and inclusivity, resonating with a wide audience during its theatrical run.

The film will be priced at Rs.100 in India and will roll out in 38 international markets including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and Indonesia, with localized pricing. Subtitles and dubbed versions in multiple languages will be offered to broaden accessibility.

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director at YouTube India, commented, "The digital launch of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step towards democratizing Indian film distribution at a global scale."

Notably, Sitaare Zameen Par will not be released on any other digital platform, making YouTube its exclusive streaming destination. The film’s availability via pay-per-view is aimed at transforming home devices into ‘janta ka theatre’, targeting viewers who either missed the film in cinemas or prefer digital convenience.

Aamir Khan Productions plans to continue this digital-first approach with future titles, reinforcing YouTube’s evolving role beyond trailers and music to full-length film releases. Khan is also producing upcoming films Lahore 1947 with Sunny Deol and Ek Din featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

With India leading in digital payments and internet penetration, Khan’s move signals a new chapter in film distribution—where reach, affordability, and flexibility converge to reshape audience access.

Also Read: Ahmed Khan recalls Aamir Khan’s dedication on set; says, “He always wanted to perfect every dance step”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.