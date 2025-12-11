The Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar is having a great run at the box office, not just in India but also abroad. In 4 days, it has managed to collect a huge Rs. 44.08 crores overseas. This figure could have been more if the action entertainer had found a release in the Gulf countries or the UAE /GCC belt.

REVEALED: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar banned in all Gulf countries

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE have not released Dhurandhar. There were apprehensions that this would happen as the film is perceived as an ‘anti-Pakistan film’. Also, in the past, such films have failed to procure a release in this region. Yet, the team of Dhurandhar made an attempt, but sadly, all the countries did not approve of the theme of the film. This is why Dhurandhar hasn't been released in any of the Gulf countries.”

Besides Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Datt, it tells the story of an Indian officer who infiltrates Pakistan and wreaks havoc in the country’s underworld and political establishment.

Past examples

The 2024 Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter was initially banned in all the Gulf countries initially, except the UAE (United Arab Emirates). The film's depiction of the Pulwama attack sparked criticism from some sections in Pakistan, with accusations of the film promoting an "anti-Pakistan" agenda and "exploiting a sensitive issue".

Shockingly, a day later, even the UAE suspended its release in its territory. Following this, the makers of Fighter submitted the re-edited version of the film to the UAE ministry after removing some ‘problematic’ scenes and dialogues. However, the UAE ministry rejected the re-edited version of Fighter too.

Earlier this year, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force and the John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat were banned in several countries of the Middle East due to concerns over their content. Both these films also dealt with Pakistan.

Article 370 (2024), which was based on the revocation of a controversial article in Kashmir, was also refused certification in GCC. Tiger 3 (2023), starring Salman Khan, was banned in Oman, Kuwait and Qatar.

The Kashmir Files (2022) was banned in several Gulf states. UAE initially banned it but later cleared it with an adults-only certificate.

