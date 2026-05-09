EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi to make web series debut: “I am really itching to kick off on that”; also reveals she is exploring international projects

Sanjana Sanghi has, over the years, explored theatrical as well as OTT films. But she has never been seen in a web series. Well, the wait is over for her as she is all set to be seen in her first long format content.

EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi to make web series debut: “I am really itching to kick off on that”; also reveals she is exploring international projects

In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Sanjana said, “I am really excited about finally being able to venture into the streaming space in terms of doing a show. I haven’t done a long-format show up till now. There has been a lot of material over the years that kind of came my way but I feel a show is such a big commitment because that character can run across seasons. I have been very selective in that. But I am excited about doing that.”

When inquired more about the show, the Dil Bechara actress said, “It hasn’t gone on floors yet. It went through a slightly stop-and-start kind of a journey but I am really hoping that in the second half of this year we are finally on floors because I am really itching to kick off on that.”

Sanjana still has one more box to tick as an actor. “What I really want to do now, honestly, is a comedy,” she said. “It’s something all the filmmakers I have worked with also tell me that they feel like I have this comic timing that I have explored very minimally in my characters thus far. An out-and-out comedy will be really fun to do.”

Her general criteria to take up roles is quite sorted. “I am always looking out for that girl that’s fully rounded,” she said. “Who has her weaknesses and strengths; who may not be perfect, but is a whole and very fleshed out woman. I think as women we have lots of colours to us; we are not one-dimensional.”

Sharing about her other upcoming projects, Sanjana said, “I am excited about Dhak Dhak sequel whenever it finally goes on floors. I have also been exploring international work in terms of languages not just Hindi. Because of Netflix and Amazon, I feel like the world has become one place. So, there are a lot of queries and auditions being coming in that regard as well, which I am actively pursuing.”

Sanjana has recently been in the news for participating in the Women in Power Conference at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjana Sanghi was pleasantly surprised to know people at Women in Power Conference at Harvard Kennedy School had been following her work: “I felt I will tell them about my work and then they will discover it”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.