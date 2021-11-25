The biggest clash of the season will happen this week. Two mass entertainers – Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim – The Final Truth and Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 – are all set to release this week, with the latter on Thursday, November 26, and the former on Friday, November 27. While Satyameva Jayate 2 features John Abraham in as many as three roles, Antim – The Final Truth stars Aayush Sharma and reportedly, has an extended supporting role by Salman Khan. Though both the films are in the commercial zone, the treatment, setting, etc is very much different. However, there’s one common kind of scene in both films.

Antim – The Final Truth features Salman Khan as a sardar police officer and in a significant scene, he’s seen fighting shirtless with Aayush Sharma. The star is in police uniform and he sheds his shirt to display his enviable body and to fight the Loveyatri (2018) actor. A glimpse of this particular scene was shown in the first look video launched way back in December 2020. A few more glimpses were also presented in the theatrical trailer and it is considered to be one of the USPs of the film.

Satyameva Jayate 2, too, has one of the characters of John Abraham in the khaki vardi and for an action-packed sequence, he proudly removes his shirt, and the way he fights the baddies is seen to be believed. Just like Salman Khan, even John’s body is smoking hot and the latter will also create a riot in cinemas when he goes bare-chested just like the former.

Hence, it’s interesting that two different films, with a similar kind of scene, would be released in the same week. Which shirtless police officer did you like the most? Do let us know!

