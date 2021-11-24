Actor Mohit Malik needs no introduction, given his huge body of work in the Indian television industry. With shows like Pari Hoon Main, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Suvreen Guggal, Doli Armaanon Ki and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, to boast of in his credits, Mohit has established himself as one of the bankable stars in the industry.

Ask him about his sense of achieving fame and recognition, and Mohit says, "I felt great. It was obviously a really nice feeling. After lots of trying, I was doing something that I was proud of, something that I had come to Mumbai to do. When I landed my first role, everyone was elated, but my parents were the happiest."

Recalling his initial days of fame, Mohit revealed, "I started signing autographs. People recognized me and that is always great. That is the biggest kick you'll get as an actor. I have been lucky with my roles. Whichever ones I have done so far, people still remember them. And this shows that it worked out for me. You obviously feel great. This is the award and reward that you get - getting recognized."

Mohit feels that there is no better medium than Television to get recognized for one's talent and abilities as an actor."From day one of me stepping into the industry, television has given me fame, love, recognition, and support. This medium is a beautiful one to be a part of, because of the strong connect that one can make with the audience which lasts for a lifetime. I am proud to be a television actor, I am proud of all the roles that television has given me a chance to portray to date. Each of my characters has helped me enhance myself as an actor, made me a household name and I continue to take forward every learning experience that each of my roles has given me to every new one that I take up. Television has given me a platform to explore all my dreams, and I am truly grateful for that".

