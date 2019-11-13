Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan are reuniting on-screen after almost a decade with Karan Johar’s Good Newwz. The story revolves around two couples who opt for surrogacy and IVF treatment to conceive. While Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing one couple, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan will not be the second couple.

It was a few weeks ago that Anjana Sukhani was announced as the latest addition to the star cast but her role in the film was still not clear. Now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive report which says that Anjana Sukhani will portray the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife on-screen and not Kareena Kapoor Khan! A source close to the project revealed, “Yes, Anjana Sukhani will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar’s wife in the film.”

More details about the plot and roles of the other characters are awaited. Slated to release on December 27, Good Newwz is surely going to be a roller coaster ride.

