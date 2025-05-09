Bollywood actress Amrita Puri, known for her roles in Aisha, Kai Po Che! and Four More Shots Please!, has made a major real estate move along with her family. According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards and data available on the IGR Maharashtra website, the actress, along with her parents Aditya and Anita Puri, has purchased a luxurious apartment worth Rs. 37 crore in Mumbai.

Amrita Puri buys Rs. 37 crore luxe apartment in Mumbai’s World Towers with family

The high-end residence is located in World One, part of the prestigious World Towers project by Lodha Group in Lower Parel - one of the city’s most coveted addresses. The apartment spans an impressive 5,446.53 square feet of built-up area approximately. The property deal, officially registered in April 2025, includes four car parking spaces and came with a stamp duty of Rs. 2.22 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Lower Parel has emerged as a celebrity-favourite residential hotspot, with stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, writer Amish Tripathi, and cricketer Zaheer Khan also investing in upscale homes in the locality. Its prime location offers seamless access to commercial hubs like BKC and Nariman Point, making it a top pick for high-profile personalities who balance work and luxury.

Amrita Puri, daughter of banking stalwart Aditya Puri (former MD of HDFC Bank), continues to leave her mark both on-screen and off. While her performances have earned her critical acclaim and even a Filmfare nomination for Best Supporting Actress, she now joins the ranks of Bollywood’s elite with this plush property purchase.

From her silver screen charm to her new sky-high address, Amrita Puri is clearly living life on her own terms - striking a balance between artistic pursuit and aspirational living. With Four More Shots Please! continuing to have a fan following and her upcoming projects under wraps, this purchase is just another milestone in her evolving journey in the industry.

