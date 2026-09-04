Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare is set to make his film debut. Thakare, who has established himself as a popular face on television through reality shows such as Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Jhalak Dikkla Jaa 11, will make his big-screen acting debut with Prradip Khairwar’s Marathi film, Raktneeti.

EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare to play a gangster-turned-politician in Prradip Khairwar’s Marathi film, Raktneeti

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the film will present Thakare in a completely new cinematic avatar. He will play a college student who is drawn into the world of crime and, later, politics after a devastating turn of events upends his life. The character undergoes a dark and intense transformation as he navigates the nexus of power, betrayal, revenge, and political ambition. The arc of his character is said to have shades similar to Vivek Oberoi’s character in Ram Gopal Varma’s 2010 film Rakta Charitra, but with its own story, setting, and identity.

Raktneeti marks the Marathi directorial debut of Prradip Khairwar. Known for his association with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, Khairwar has been part of the Hindi film industry for around 15–20 years and has worked closely with Varma across various projects such as Rakta Charitra, Killing Veerappan, The Attacks of 26/11 and Sarkar 3. His own directorial credits include Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass (2024), and short films like Gudgudi, Blind Love and Haircut. He has also directed multiple music videos for T-Series.

Produced by Prradip Khairwar and Shefali Singh Rajput under Good Idea Films, Raktneeti promises to be a raw, intense, and larger-than-life Marathi entertainer. Prashant Pandey, who also wrote RGV’s Rakta Charitra, has written the film. The script and screenplay work are currently underway, with the makers planning to take the film on floors around November-December 2026. The film was recently announced at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.

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