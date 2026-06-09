A recent meet between actor Avinash Tiwary and filmmaker Shujaat Saudagar has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration between the two. While neither the actor nor the director has commented on the nature of their meeting, industry circles are already buzzing with theories about what project could be bringing them together.

EXCLUSIVE: Bambai Meri Jaan Season 2 or JC? Avinash Tiwary and Shujaat Saudagar’s recent meet sparks speculation on their next collaboration

One possibility being discussed is that Avinash could be involved in the next season of Bambai Meri Jaan. The crime drama, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, received appreciation for its gripping storytelling and powerful performances. There is a strong buzz that a new season is indeed in the works.

Another speculation doing the rounds is that the actor could be making a special appearance in Saudagar’s upcoming project JC (Jacob Cardoso), which stars Shanaya Kapoor and Abhay Verma in lead roles. Sources suggest that the film may feature a few surprise casting choices, leading to speculation that Avinash could have a cameo.

For now, all reports remain purely speculative, and there is no official word on whether Avinash Tiwary is attached to Bambai Meri Jaan, JC (Jacob Cardoso), or any other project being directed by Shujaat Saudagar. However, the mere possibility of the actor and filmmaker teaming up has been enough to fuel curiosity. Let’s wait and watch whether this industry buzz eventually translates into an exciting on-screen collaboration.

Also Read: Avinash Tiwary says Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 is his first full Bollywood masala film: “This is the first time…”

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