Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in an intimate registered wedding followed by a traditional Catholic wedding in Udaipur.

Bollywood Hungama is thrilled to bring you exclusive news about the much-anticipated reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan. Set to take place tomorrow, January 13, in Mumbai, the event promises to be a glittering affair with A-listers from across the industry gracing the occasion.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more CONFIRMED to grace Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s reception

As you may already know, Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news of Aamir hosting his daughter's reception after her intimate wedding ceremony last year. Now, we can reveal a list of prominent guests who will be joining the celebrations.

Leading the charge will be Akshay Kumar and his family, along with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and their children. Suniel Shetty and wife Mana are also expected to join the festivities. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all confirmed to grace the occasion. Readers may recall that we earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will also attend the event. In addition to this, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, are also on the guest list.

For the unversed, after a registered marriage in Mumbai, Ira and Nupure took off to Udaipur, Rajasthan, for another grand ceremony earlier this week. After some pre-wedding festivities, the two tied the knot in a Christian wedding style amid the blessings of their parents, family, and friends on January 10.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to host reception for daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai; Shah Rukh and Salman Khan among guests

