Selena Gomez introduced the world to the complexities of her mind and mental health struggles through her AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. The documentary premiered at AFI Festival in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, Wednesday night. As Variety notes, Gomez got candid during the documentary’s premiere at AFI Festival Wednesday evening, sharing that she isn’t deterred by the idea that the film will open her up to more scrutiny. The film follows Gomez’s six-year journey as she navigates the pressures of fame while facing struggles with lupus, depression and anxiety.

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see it,” says Selena Gomez at the premiere of her AppleTV+ documentary My Mind & Me

“By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me,” Gomez told Variety on the red carpet. “I am who I am and everyone’s about to see it. That’s all I got.” Gomez also shared how she felt when she looked back at footage of her as a child star in the documentary.

“Being able to see that version of myself and watching it back broke my heart, knowing I was ever that girl,” Gomez said. “I wish I could hug that version of myself. But I feel like it was important to share it because I did want people to start talking about this.”

The former Disney star went on to share, “It wasn’t necessarily me being upset with Disney itself. It was what the label was — me being a ‘Disney kid.’ My experience was wonderful, but the title just carried on and it hurt my feelings. I just want to be past that already. I don’t want a doll of myself in Target. I just don’t. It’s a little weird.” During the candid conversation, Gomez also talked about her childhood crush Cole Sprouse.

As noted by the outlet, My Mind & Me features footage of a young Gomez confiding her feelings for her fellow Disney Channel star, though the actress asserts that she never shared those feelings with the actor. “I think he’s adorable. I hope he doesn’t think I’m a weirdo,” she said. Gomez also offered a teaser on her new music, which will be coming “hopefully next year.” Speaking of a potential tour, “Maybe! I know. I should, right?”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is out on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4.

