Hollywood actor Austin Butler is reportedly in early negotiations to play the antagonist in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 starring Timothée Chalamet.

According to Variety, the Elvis star might join the cast of Dune: Part 2 as the villainous Feyd-Rautha, the sadistic nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the heir to the Harkonnen Empire. The actor is currently in “the very early stages” of joining the film. His role of Feyd-Rautha was played by Sting in David Lynch’s infamous 1984 film adaptation.

Earlier this week, Florence Pugh was finalized to join the sequel for the role of Princess Irula. If Austin Butler joins, he will appear alongside the original ensemble of Denis Villeneuve’s franchise, reprising their respective role, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya and Javier Bardem.

The two-part film is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Set in the far future, Dune: Part 1 concludes with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, the series' central Messianic figure, seeking refuge from enemies in the desert. Dune: Part 2 will follow his efforts to exact vengeance on the noble families who assassinated his father, Duke Leto Atreides, and reclaim power. Production on the film is expected to begin later this year, with the film slated for a release on October 20, 2023.

The upcoming feature film would be a second Warner Bros. project Austin after starring in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis, a musical biopic of legendary rock and roll singer which is rumored to be world premiering at Cannes ahead of its June 24 theatrical release. The 30-year-old actor is best known for the role of Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles. His other work credits include Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, family series Switched at Birth, and upcoming Apple TV Plus limited series Masters of Air.

