Actor Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday night in connection with a rape case of a minor. He was arrested in Vasai and was put under remand in police custody by the Vasai court. He was let go on bail on Saturday afternoon. The news of Puri's arrest came as a shock to members of the television industry of which Pearl Puri has been a part for several years.

Soon after reports of his arrest came out, several celebrities from the television industry spoke in his favour and even stated trending the hashtag #IStandWithPearl. Producer Ekta Kapoor on Saturday afternoon took to her Instagram and claimed that she spoke to the victim's mother on call who confirmed Pearl’s innocence and that it was her husband who falsely accused the actor.

Ekta Kapoor shared a picture with Pearl and wrote, “Will I support a child molester…or a molester of any kind? But what I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity. How can humanity go to this level? How can people who are upset with each other, drag a third person into their own fight? How can a human being take on another human being and do this?”

“After various calls with the child‘s/girl’s mother, who openly said that Pearl was not involved and it’s her husband trying to create stories to keep her child and prove that a working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid. If this is true then it is wrong on so many levels,” she added.

“Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty. I have no right to decide, the courts will decide who is right & wrong. My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent …and it is very very sad if people are using various tactics to prove working mothers are unable to take care of their children, because there are predators on the set,” she further wrote.

Ekta also said she has all the proof of her conversation with the victim’s mother. “I have all the voice notes and messages between the child’s mother and me which clearly points to the false allegations being put on Pearl. The film industry is as safe or as unsafe as any other business. To give it a bad name to get your agenda sorted is the lowest form of low ever. If by chance, Pearl is proved innocent, I request people to look more deeply into how the important & much needed movements in today’s time, are being used unfairly reducing the gravitas of the situation. May justice prevail,” she concluded.

