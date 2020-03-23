Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.03.2020 | 3:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for a film on NAAGIN and this is how they responded

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ekta Kapoor’s television serial Naagin is one of the highest-rated shows on television and the last four seasons have been hit. However, Ekta Kapoor had plans to take Naagin onto the big screen with two popular Bollywood faces for the title roles.

Ekta Kapoor approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for a film on NAAGIN and this is how they responded

In an interview, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she had approached Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif for a film on Naagin. She revealed the response she got from Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. When she approached Katrina Kaif with the film, the actress thought she had smoked something really nice and could not believe that Ekta wanted to make a movie called Naagin in today's time. She was even sceptical about people watching it.

Ekta Kapoor said that she had approached Priyanka Chopra at the time she was leaving for abroad and had agreed to do the film. Ekta said that Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor in another interview said that even though both the actresses said no to the script, she still admires the two and looks forward to working with them.

Also Read: For the first time in years, Ekta Kapoor announces that the Balaji Telefilms office will be shut due to the Coronavirus outbreak

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kanika Kapoor’s stayed in the Lucknow hotel…

FIR filed against Kanika Kapoor after she…

Hrithik Roshan's farmhouse in Lonavala is…

Coronavirus outbreak: Kanika Kapoor dodged…

Kanika Kapoor’s father says she came in…

Lara Dutta to produce her second venture;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification