One has never seen Sonu Sood (no stranger to honours accolades and recognition during the past nine months) so happy as now when the Arts & Humanities department of the Sarat Chandra College in Andhra Pradesh has been re-named after Sonu Sood.

Overwhelmed Sonu doesn’t hide his emotions when I contact him. “Shall I tell you something, Sir? It’s the proudest and happiest moment in my life. My mother was a professor. She taught children free of cost all her life. She always wanted scholarships and student welfare plans to be named after her in different colleges. She used to say to me, ‘Sonu, when you help one member of a family to get educated you automatically help the generations to come.’ So that was her dream and I am now living her dream with her blessings.”

To have a department in a college being named after him is not a small matter for Sonu. “This is an institute which has produced the maximum number of IAS and IPS officers. To have them re-name the Arts & Humanities department as the Sonu Sood department of Arts and Humanities is the greatest honour of my of life.”

More than himself Sonu is happy to make his mother happy. “I know she is smiling down from above. My mom and dad must be really happy. They must be thinking they raised me the right away for their value system to have such rippling effect on my life.”

Sonu feels there are two areas of our our life that needs serious attention. “I always knew healthcare and education needed close attention in our country. Now that I’m a part the healthcare and education activity I can see how much attention is required. It’s a long road ahead. Every family should adopt at least one student and educate her or him in whatever field he or she chooses. There is a lot of work ahead in these two areas of our life and every student getting a degree is a mission accomplished.”

Also Read: Educational institution honours Sonu Sood for his philanthropic gestures; names a department after him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.