Ed Westwick, best known as the iconic Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl and acclaimed for roles in White Gold and Son of Rambow, recently set social media ablaze by vibing to the series’ viral track 'Ghafoor.' The actor was seen grooving in a video posted by MVM Entertainment North America, captioned “Chuck Bass X Bads of Hollywood”. The clip has since gone viral across Instagram and TikTok, quickly becoming a fan favourite. With celebrities and influencers now jumping on the trend, 'Ghafoor' is quickly becoming a global anthem.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bold Netflix debut continues to make waves. After climbing to the No.1 spot on Netflix India, The Ba****ds of Bollywood is capturing global attention, with fans praising its mix of biting satire, drama, and the jaw-dropping cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and more.

Adding to the buzz, the show also lit up New York’s iconic Times Square billboard, marking a milestone moment for Bollywood’s global presence.

With Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass dancing to 'Ghafoor' and fans worldwide joining in, Aryan Khan’s The Ba****ds of Bollywood has officially crossed borders — proving that this debut is more than a series, it’s a cultural movement.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is written and directed by Aryan Khan, with Gauri Khan producing under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The series features a stellar ensemble cast including Lakshya Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and more. The much-awaited show premiered on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

