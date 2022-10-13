comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.10.2022 | 5:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

I Don’t Want To Do Anything: Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun starrer webtoon based romance drama to debut in November 2022

Bollywood News

Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun 's new romance drama I Don't Want To Do Anything will premiere in November 2022.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean singer-actor Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun 's webtoon based new romance drama I Don't Want To Do Anything will reportedly premiere next month in November.

I Don’t Want To Do Anything: Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun starrer webtoon based romance drama to debut in November 2022

According to Allkpop tabloid, in the drama, Seolhyun will portray the character of Lee Yeo Reum, a jobless woman who declares a life strike and relocates to Angok Village. Siwan will play the role of Ahn Dae Bum, a shy librarian, showing a complete transformation from previous characters he has portrayed.

I Don't Want To Do Anything will be produced by GT, the production company behind the popular in 2019 series Hotel Del Luna. The series marks Im Siwan and Seolhyun's first time working together. I Don't Feel Like Doing Anything will air through Genie TV, seezn, and channel ENA in November.

Also Read: Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and K-pop star Jeon Somi become global ambassadors for Prada’s new fine jewellery collection Eternal Gold

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sonu Sood pledges to empower women on the…

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha trends…

Shaheen Bhatt reacts to trolls questioning…

Bigg Boss 16: Dalljiet Kaur takes a dig at…

Scarlett Johansson opens up about being…

Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and K-pop star…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification