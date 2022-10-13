Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun 's new romance drama I Don't Want To Do Anything will premiere in November 2022.

South Korean singer-actor Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun 's webtoon based new romance drama I Don't Want To Do Anything will reportedly premiere next month in November.

I Don’t Want To Do Anything: Im Siwan and AOA’s Seolhyun starrer webtoon based romance drama to debut in November 2022

According to Allkpop tabloid, in the drama, Seolhyun will portray the character of Lee Yeo Reum, a jobless woman who declares a life strike and relocates to Angok Village. Siwan will play the role of Ahn Dae Bum, a shy librarian, showing a complete transformation from previous characters he has portrayed.

I Don't Want To Do Anything will be produced by GT, the production company behind the popular in 2019 series Hotel Del Luna. The series marks Im Siwan and Seolhyun's first time working together. I Don't Feel Like Doing Anything will air through Genie TV, seezn, and channel ENA in November.

Also Read: Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke and K-pop star Jeon Somi become global ambassadors for Prada’s new fine jewellery collection Eternal Gold

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.