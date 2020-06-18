Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.06.2020 | 12:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says he missed his Gokuldham family as they await to resume shoot

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It looks like things are getting back to normal, albeit slowly but steadily. The television industry will start shooting for shows in bits and pieces after three months of being in the lockdown under new guidelines of the government. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running shows and has dominated the TRP charts like no other. Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show expressed his excitement on resuming the shoots in his conversation with another portal.

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah says he missed his Gokuldham family as they resume shoot

The actor says that he has missed his fans along with the Gokuldham family. Even though there are some little apprehensions, the cast and crew have faith in the production house to ensure top-notch safety to them. He further said that they are awaiting a green signal so that they can get back to entertaining their fans. Dilip further revealed that they had a basic meeting where the makers took the cast and crew’s opinion, and were confused as to how to go about the shoots since they are responsible for everyone on the sets.

Keeping aside all the apprehensions, Dilip and the rest of the star cast are super excited to go back to work. They had initially welcomed the lockdown but ended up missing the set too much.

Also Read: Munmun Dutta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah speaks about resuming the shoot

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ali Fazal’s mother passes away in Lucknow;…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals he had suicidal…

Ronit Roy opens up on battling depression…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches a…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case filed…

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification