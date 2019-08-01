Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha part ways after being together for 11 years!

Dia Mirza, who was recently seen in Kaafir, marking her digital debut with Mohit Raina has taken to her social media to announce her separation. Sahil Sangha and Dia Mirza had been together for 11 years and tied the knot in 2014 in Avadhi style. While things were steady, Dia announced her separation and has refused to speak further about it.

Posting it on her Instagram, she posted, “After 11 years of sharing lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other. We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of media for their continued support and request our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter.”

